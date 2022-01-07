Advertisement

Days long closures due to snow affecting businesses

Pomerelle has had to close for three days due to the snow. But what kind of impact does that...
Pomerelle has had to close for three days due to the snow. But what kind of impact does that have on the local businesses?(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The weather the past couple of days in our area has been rough. Due to the weather taking a toll on Howell Canyon Road, there has been no skiing at Pomerelle the last three days.

“When you have a good snow year, you always risk the snow becoming a four-letter word because we can’t get open because of it,” said Pomerelle spokesperson Gretchen Anderson.

As the last stop before the mountain, Creekside 66 is a little slow. ”(It’s) a lot less busy,” said cashier Crystal Kittrell. “Fuller hot box, fuller hot roller, because we try to keep it full for our customers when they come off the mountain. And (this) year, it’s been a little lonely.”

During a time where some schools have been closed this week, business could be booming. “They can’t get to school, so of course what do they want to do, they want to come up to the mountain,” said Anderson.

KMVT reached out to the Burley Highway District, who had some good news. They said they hope to get Howell Canyon plowed for those looking to head up to the ski hill Friday.

Four-wheel drive vehicles, snow chains, or snow tires are necessary for those looking to head up.

