Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Dietrich community is rallying together after one of its beloved coaches suffered two major health events over the weekend.

Risk Astle was life flighted to Saint Alphonsus on New Years Day, following a stroke and diabetes ketoacidosis. DKA is a serious complication of diabetes that can be life threatening and occurs when body produces high levels of blood acids called ketone, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Astle is the head football and girls basketball coach. His Blue Devils went undefeated in 2020 and won the 1A D-II state championship for football.

Right now, the girls basketball season is well underway and his assistant, Charley, is stepping into the interim role.

Rick has a long road ahead due to the severity of his trauma, this includes mounting medical expenses and therapy.

“Rick has given so much of himself to the Dietrich school and the community and has made such an impact on all of the kids that’s he coached so far,” Charley Astle said. “Coaching with Rick has been such a great experience and he mean so much to me as coach and a person. I know that he means that to all of his athletes as well. We just ask that you keep his kids, Garrett, Brianna, Hailey and Hayden in your thoughts and send some positive vibes their way. They definitely appreciate all the donations, love and support.”

Charley started a GoFundMe page to help with costs.

