Fit and Well Idaho: Sunscreen

The sun is still just as strong in the winter, and skin cancer could still develop on your skin
Doctors say sunscreen, even in the winter, is needed to protect you from UV rays
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Although it is chilly and summer may be the last thing on your mind, one doctor says it’s still important to remember your sunscreen.

Idaho has the fifth-highest rate of skin cancer in the country, and part of the reason for that is the amount of time people spend outdoors for either recreation or for their job.

The high elevation also adds to the high rate of skin cancer, because the sun is stronger at higher altitudes. St. Luke’s says that doesn’t change in the winter, even though it is cold.

The sun is still just as strong, and skin cancer could still develop on your skin. When there is snow on the ground, the sun bounces off the snow and onto your face. Sunscreen and chapstick are still a necessity in the winter, St. Luke’s says.

“I certainly recommend it to my patients, that they really be careful, even when they are outdoors in the winter,” said dermatologist Dr. Kurtis Reed. “It would be appropriate to have sunscreen on the areas that they have exposed on their lips, cheeks, face, and it would be a good idea to wear a lip balm that has a little bit of sunscreen in it. There is certainly a lot of those these days available to people.”

If you notice anything off with your skin such as a new growth or coloring, always see a dermatologist to get a closer look at it.

