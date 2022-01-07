Advertisement

Governor Little reacts to Supreme Court special hearing

FILE - The Supreme Court will hear arguments against Biden's vaccine mandate Friday
FILE - The Supreme Court will hear arguments against Biden's vaccine mandate Friday(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S Supreme Court is poised to hold a special hearing on Friday to hear arguments against President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

In light of the news, Idaho Governor Brad Little released a statement:

“Idaho is engaged in three lawsuits that are working to halt Biden’s vaccine mandates on American citizens. We are hopeful the U.S. Supreme Court will act quickly in ruling against these unlawful mandates. The majority of the nation’s governors - including me - oppose Biden’s damaging and ineffective vaccine mandate policies, but he continues to push them on citizens, businesses, and the states. Collectively the states will give a voice to the millions of Americans being coerced and cornered by the President,” Governor Little said.

Idaho has been one of the states challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandates, even filing suit against the President’s administration.

