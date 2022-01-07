Health officials lift advisory for Magic and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced Thursday they have lifted their health advisory for the Magic and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs.

The advisory was lifted due to the cold weather ending the harmful algal blooms in both of the reservoirs. The South Central Public Health District said they will update the public if local reservoirs come back as having unsafe toxin levels.

