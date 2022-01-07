Idaho Fish and Game to offer trapper education classes in Glenns Ferry

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering trapper education classes in Glenn’s Ferry on Jan. 15.

The classes will be run in conjunction with the Idaho Trapper’s Association and will run from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The cost is $9.75.

After that, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., they will host a free fur handling clinic, and no registration is required.

IDFG reminds people that those looking to trap wolves need both the trapper education and wolf trapper education certifications. You can register by visiting the Fish and Game website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.