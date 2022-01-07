Idaho GOP proposes rule changes for candidates

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A proposed rules change could see the Idaho Republican Party’s Central Committee approving any candidates representing the party on primary election ballots.

The current rule requires candidates to gather a minimum number of signatures in order to represent a political party on the primary ballot. This change would require any candidate in a statewide, legislative, or county-level race to obtain the Republican Central Committee endorsement.

Among the potentially impacted races are Governor and all US legislative contests. The rules committee is set to vote on the proposal Jan. 7, and if it passes, the entire Republican Ccentral Committee will vote on Saturday.

