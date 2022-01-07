Advertisement

Idaho State Board of Education approves allocation of relief funds

Currently in Idaho one of the requirements to graduate high school is to complete a college...
The State Board of Education approved a path for COVID-19 relief funds(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education approves the allocation of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The decision, made during a special board meeting Thursday in Boise, approves the spending of up to $26.1 million in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Act funds.

These funds are granted to institutions to help safely sustain the operation of schools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The breakdown of funding is as follows:

  • $1.6 million for a statewide professional development and mentoring platform for educators
  • $20 million to enhance the ISEE statewide data collection system
  • $4.4 million to launch a statewide summer learning initiative to help address unfinished learning that occurred because of the pandemic
  • $100,000 to develop a handbook for educators who help them better assist students with dyslexia

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
Since Christmas day, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to over 220 slide...
Slide-offs, car abandonments, abound in Southern Idaho amid snowstorm

Latest News

A proposed rule change would mean any candidate in a statewide, legislative, or county level...
Idaho GOP proposes rule changes for candidates
The health advisory for Magic Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir have been lifted
Health officials lift advisory for Magic and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs
Blaine County School District Sign KMVT file image
Blaine County School District exploring program to address teacher shortage
In November, the labor department reported that meat prices went up by 16% from the previous...
More than a year later customers are still feeling the pinch of rising meat prices