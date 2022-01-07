Idaho State Board of Education approves allocation of relief funds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education approves the allocation of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The decision, made during a special board meeting Thursday in Boise, approves the spending of up to $26.1 million in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Act funds.

These funds are granted to institutions to help safely sustain the operation of schools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The breakdown of funding is as follows:

$1.6 million for a statewide professional development and mentoring platform for educators

$20 million to enhance the ISEE statewide data collection system

$4.4 million to launch a statewide summer learning initiative to help address unfinished learning that occurred because of the pandemic

$100,000 to develop a handbook for educators who help them better assist students with dyslexia

