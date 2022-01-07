Idaho students invited to apply for National Flight Academy scholarship

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho students are invited to apply for a scholarship to the National Flight Academy in Florida. This summer program invites 8th to 10th graders from the gem state to learn about aviation and space.

Only 10 scholarships are available to Idaho students, so you are encouraged to apply early for the program that runs from June 25 to July 3.

Scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, housing, meals, and the trip both to and from Pensacola, Florida. Applicants will travel in chaperoned groups to stay in a multi-deck aircraft carrier at the Naval Station in Pensacola.

To apply for the program visit here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.