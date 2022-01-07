Advertisement

IDFG seeks input about improvements to two locations

The public comments will be to discuss improvements to the Silver Creek access sites
The public comments will be to discuss improvements to the Silver Creek access sites
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking your input on improvements to two sites in the Wood River Valley.

The improvements would be to the Silver Creek West and Silver Creek East access site and would include the construction of designated campsites and other campground improvements.

IDFG is hosting an open house so the public can learn more on Jan. 13 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome. Those unable to attend are invited to submit written comments until Jan. 21.

A grant application through the RV grant program of Parks and Recreation is being developed by officials with IDFG. With the grant money, the IDFG also seeks to place fire rings and picnic tables at both sites.

