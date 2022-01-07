Jerome wins eighth straight; local roundup

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mikey Lloyd posted a game-high 19 points, while Schuyler Mower added 11 and Jerome rolled to the 57-21 win over Kimberly. The Tigers led 36-9 at halftime.

Jerome has now won eight straight games, improving to 9-1 on the season.

Mountain Home 65, Canyon Ridge 50: Brandon Bethel led the way with 20 points and seven assists. He now has more than 1,000 points for his varsity career. CJ Mann added 11.

Burley 68, Wood River 55: Adam Kloepfer led the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Stockton Page added 14 points, while Ramsey Trevino chipped in 12 points and 5 rebounds.

Minico 53, Twin Falls 46: Klayton Wilson led the Spartans with 13 points, while Easton Arthur added 11. For the Bruins, Jared Mix produced a game-high 15 points. Will Preucil added 10 points and six rebounds.

Filer 48, Gooding 35

Soda Springs 61, Declo 54

Wendell 47, Lighthouse 36: The Trojans were led by Aden Bunn who had 13 points, while Bode French added 11. Diego Torres and Karsen Lemeyone both had 10. For the Lions, Hyato Yamada scored 10 points, while Aiden Finney, Sam Rogers and Clay Silva added 7.

Sun Valley 54, Hansen 39

Carey 61, Hagerman 13

Camas County 58, Castleford 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Minico 53, Twin Falls 46

Canyon Ridge 41, Buhl 35: Jordan Roberts paced the Riverhawks with 17 points, while her sister Logan added 11.

Oakley 43, Lighthouse 22: Kylan Jones paced the Hornets in the win. Leading the Lions, Aleia Blakeslee with 14 points.

Raft River 59, Shoshone 22

Camas 50, Castleford 26

Carey 52, Hagerman 16

BOWLING

Girls

North Valley Academy defeated Declo 8/6 | Burley Defeated North Valley Academy 10/4 | North Valley Academy Defeated Minico 14/0

High Individuals

North Valley Academy Makaya Boyer 156 | Minico Destiny Uhl 120 | Declo Kelcie Burton 154 | Burley Halli Vaughn 242

Boys

Declo Defeated North Valley Academy 9/5 | Burley Defeated North Valley Academy 9/5 | Minico Defeated North Valley Academy 12/2

High Individuals

North Valley Bryson Butterfield 169 | Declo Kevin Hoops 172 | Burley Luis Molina 177 | Minico Kade Marston 172

