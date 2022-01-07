Advertisement

Keeping your home fire safe this winter

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With multiple structure fires in Twin Falls in recent days, we take a look at some tips to make sure you keep your home safe this winter season.

The Twin Falls Fire Department says they respond to more structure fires in the winter months than the summer because of an increase in heat sources. Fire officials say it’s important to make sure gas heaters or furnace vents are covered.

If you are using an extension cord, use a surge protector type. Now if you are turning a space heater, it’s important to have tip-over protection and be aware of where you are plugging it in.

“They need to be directly plugged into an outlet, don’t plug them into an extension cord and a surge protector,” said Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda. “They’re not designed for that. There’s too heavy of a load and they’re not designed for that.”

Lauda reminds everyone to make sure their smoke detectors are updated. If you haven’t taken out your Christmas tree, he says it is time to get rid of it.

