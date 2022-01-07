Little meets with some lawmakers to discuss upcoming legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little and a group of lawmakers met at the state capitol on Friday to discuss some of the things they want to make priorities on this upcoming legislative session.

Little and lawmakers in attendance said they want this upcoming legislative session to be fast and efficient, and for lawmakers to prioritize the lives of Idahoans over their own personal agendas.

On Friday morning, the Idaho Press Club hosted a legislative preview. Governor Little says this recent COVID-19 surge is a concern, but he expects the start of the session to be business as usual.

Some legislators who are immunocompromised might not be present, however.

“Idaho is number 1 or number 50 of 50 states right now in our incidents,” said Little. “We are not bragging about it because every governor that has bragged about has had to eat crow.”

The governor mentioned transportation, affordable housing, staffing shortages, and education as some of his priorities and things he plans to address during his address.

He also said he is optimistic about an all-day kindergarten bill passing this session. “I’m not the world’s best vote counter, but I’m good enough to think it will be addressed in some way shape, or form,” said Little.

As far as the potential of an onslaught of vaccine and mask mandate bills being presented this session, and potentially reaching his desk for signature, the governor said he will examine them carefully.

However, he said his stance on the subject has been made clear in the past. “It’s a slippery slope for government to get involved in, and that’s why I’m involved in the litigation on the federal level.”

Legislators who were present Monday reaffirmed their commitment to make this session a quick one, and not an arduous one like the last session.

“Every hour we spend talking about some made-up social issues is an hour we do not spend talking about things that are critical to Idaho’s young families,” said Representative James D. Ruchti of District 29.

Legislators said they would like to pass a tax package by January and explore property tax relief, tax credits, and the grocery tax. Some also said they would like to see the state utilize its historic $1.6 billion surplus.

“There are some very critical needs in the state today as far as the workforce,” said Senator Grant Burgoyne, a Democrat from District 16. “Businesses are not being able to find the workers they need. Workers are not being able to find jobs that are profitable to them.”

