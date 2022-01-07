More than a year later customers are still feeling the pinch of rising meat prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The rising cost of meat is causing some shoppers to budget what they buy at the grocery store, and not put the same quality of food on the table for their families. But---some think some relief might be on the way, but others are still a little pessimistic.

Putting a nice warm steak on the grill or cooking hamburgers for the family is a lot harder than it use to be, as the price of meat is skyrocketing. In November, the labor department reported that meat prices went up by 16% from the previous year.

“We usually shop around, and I am like, ‘Hey, this (meat) has gone up a $1 to $2′, and then the bigger, thicker ones like $3,” said shopper Anita Villagomez.

Due to the rising meat prices, some customers said a $100 doesn’t get them as far in the grocery store as it use to.

“Normally, if they (customers) buy a steak for instance, then they will buy something else that is a little cheaper. Something they don’t particularly care for but they buy because that is what they can afford,” said Simerly’s meat cutter Brent Horton.

Cameron Mulrony of the Idaho Cattle Association said one of the reasons meat prices are rising is because the cost of doing business has gone up. He said the past year ranchers had to deal with inflation and drought.

“Feed costs are higher. Your fertilizers costs are higher this year or going to be. Transportation cost, transportation of livestock increased. Cost of labor has gone up,” Mulrony said.

in an effort to lower the cost of meat, the Biden Administration plans to distribute $1 billion of American Rescue Plan funding to expand and diversify the nation’s meat processing capacity. By helping producers: address inspection costs, purchase more equipment, and provide workplace training and safety.

“Four big corporations control more than half the markets in beef, pork, and poultry,” said U.S. President Joe Biden. “Without meaningful competition, farmers and ranchers don’t get to choose who they sell to.”

University of Idaho professor Phillip Bass applauds the president’s effort, but he thinks there is one problem in the president’s plan: the ongoing labor shortage.

“We can build all the new capacity we want but unless we have more automation or more skilled labor to do that job we are still going to be in a limited area,” Bass said.

However, some are still trying to be optimistic.

“I like to think it’s getting better all the time but then something happens and you’re back to square one, but I think it’s slowly getting better,” Horton said.

