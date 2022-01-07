Advertisement

Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A mother and her 8-year-old son were shot and killed early Thursday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.

According to WBRC, the bodies of 34-year-old Darrin Lamar Patton Jr., his girlfriend Derika Shanice McGhee, 29, and her 8-year-old son, Aiden Carter Williams, were found in a home in Alabama.

Witnesses who ran from the home told deputies an argument had taken place at the home and Patton had possibly opened fire while he was inside with McGhee and her son.

Authorities called a tactical unit to make entry into the residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence suggests Patton shot and killed McGhee and her son and then shot himself.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

Darrin Lamar Patton Jr.
Darrin Lamar Patton Jr.(Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
Since Christmas day, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to over 220 slide...
Slide-offs, car abandonments, abound in Southern Idaho amid snowstorm

Latest News

Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida
Idaho students invited to apply for National Flight Academy scholarship
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents charged in Mich. school shooting lose bid to reduce bail
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
BCSD looking to address teacher shortage
Blaine County School District looking for ways to fill teacher shortage