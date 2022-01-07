Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Wood River Ranch

Advertisement

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since 1979, Wood River Ranch has been settled into the floor of the valley, providing local beef to Southern Idaho and beyond.

Beef Marketing Manager Katie Zubia says being visible to their customers is vital to the ranch’s success.

“The primary reason that people seek us is to know where their food comes from. Being a local company means a lot to them,” said Zubia.

Zubia and her parents run the ranch and pride themselves on setting themselves apart from commercial ranching in many ways, but one stands above the others.

“Selling grass-fed, grass-finished beef,” Zubia said. She says the difference between grass-fed and grass-finished beef might be just subtle phrasing, but the distinction is significant.

As Zubia explains, all cows eat grass during their lives and could be labeled as grass-fed, even if they were fattened with grain before slaughter.

“Having the grass-finished is really important. That means that we’re not feeding the steers that we use for our beef program grains at any point,” Zubia explained.

The ranch takes some sacrifices being all grass-finished, but the Zubia family takes pride in providing their community with a high-quality product.

“It does take a little bit more time. But again, the meat that you consume, the grass-fed, grass-finished, will have some nutritional advantages for you,” Katie Zubia said.

Zubia, who previously worked as an agriculture teacher in an urban setting, finds joy in sharing the story of food production with her community.

“It’s nice for me to be in a position where I can still educate people and provide them with the information of knowing where their food is coming from. That’s rewarding for me,” she said.

