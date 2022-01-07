Advertisement

South Central Behavioral Health Board accepting funding applications

To be approved for a grant, requests must meet one of SCBHB's planning priorities
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Behavioral Health Board is now accepting applications from non-profits requesting funds up to $20,000.

Any request filed must meet one of SCBHB’s strategic planning priorities of education, transportation, housing, suicide intervention, prevention, or postvention. Any interested agency is invited to apply at scbhbidaho.org.

Any applicant must be a public or nonprofit entity to qualify. Funds will not be handed out before June and funding requests for past events may be declined. An applicant can apply as many as three times for the same project.

The deadline to file an application is March 1.

