Wilson, Edna Schow

HEYBURN—Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Edna Schow Wilson, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022. She was 94 years old. Like the great biblical matriarchs, she was peaceable and faithful, and we honor her as a mother in Israel.

Edna was born September 25, 1927, to Floyd and Goldie Schow. She was the eighth of nine children. The Schow children, Wayne, Earl, Ray, Douglas, Marie, Richard, Alta, Edna, and Ruby, had a happy childhood and remained close until each one passed away. Her parents instilled in them the value of hard work, which Edna heeded throughout her life.

Edna was a lifelong learner and had a deep appreciation for education. She was always a good student, whatever the lesson. In 1946, she graduated from college certified in bookkeeping and secretarial work. She continuously encouraged her family to seek out an education. Her sharp wit and keen intellect remained remarkably intact until she passed away.

She was a natural athlete as a young child and cultivated that love of athletics in her family. You could often find her cheering for her children, grandchildren, or her favorite sports teams, especially the Utah Jazz.

On January 29, 1950, Edna married her sweetheart, Keith L. Wilson. She bore testimony of her immense happiness when her growing family was sealed in the St. George Temple in 1955. She and Keith lovingly raised nine children. They were devoted companions. They loved to spend time road-tripping, scouring garage sales, selling hand cleaner, and taking care of each other. They had 59 years together before Keith passed away in 2009.Edna had a strong connection to her pioneer heritage and, in many ways, was a modern pioneer. Her love for her family’s history showed as she curated beautiful genealogy books years before the internet’s convenience. With a brave and resilient spirit, she, time and again, packed up her children and followed her husband around the greater western United States. She and Keith were frugal and worked hard to raise their large family on a teacher’s salary. She feared no labor and was no stranger to heartache. In 1976, the family lost everything when the Teton Dam collapsed. In 1983, and again in 1994, she buried two of her beloved daughters. Despite life’s trials, she remained resolute in her toils and knew that letting God prevail would bring her peace. She endured it all with grace and stayed a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She instilled her love for the Savior and His gospel in her children, which showed in her numerous acts of service and her devotion to family.

Mom will be remembered for many things; she had a beautiful smile with perfectly straight teeth and a contagious laugh. Her incredible recollection of details put us all to shame. She kept a tidy home and never went to bed with dirty dishes. Her straightforward honesty proved she was a woman without guile; she was a true matriarch and the best mother to us all. Her family will especially miss her cooking. Her homemade bread, which she made weekly for decades, as well as her cookies and treats, were everyone’s favorites. Preparing good food for her large family was her generous way of showing love. There was a place for everyone at her table. She knew the recipe for a good life.

We know Mom had a joyous reunion with Dad, Char, and Chris, as well as her beloved parents and siblings. We hope Dad sang her a song as she made her way home. Edna is survived by her children, Marie (Jerry) Garner, Kay Bywater, Sara (Bob) Haynes, Keith L. (Dana) Wilson Jr., Jon (Shauna) Wilson, Joan Wilson, and Linda (Max) Bean; as well as her son-in-law, Ron Hunsaker. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren and too many great and great-great-grandchildren to count (although she would probably be able to tell us the exact number). She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husband, Keith L. Wilson; her two daughters, Charlene Wilson and Christine Hunsaker; and her son-in-law, Don Bywater.

Edna’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn. The burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church, preceding the funeral.

A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank Lori Harris and Ilene Harshbarger at Intermountain Health Care and Hospice, as well as Lisa Goodwin and Joye Simpson at Minidoka Home Health & Hospice.

