Health expert sounds the alarm on omicron

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho health officials are ringing the omicron alarm, saying the new variant is proving to be far more contagious than variants of the past.

“This is very much like the beginning of the pandemic again,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer of Saint Alphonsus. “This time it’s going to flatten us, and we need to be prepared for that.”

The omicron variant is beginning to fuel what health experts are calling the ‘fifth surge’ in Idaho.

Added to the surge in cases is a combination of illnesses experts have long feared could be on the horizon.

“We’re really concerned about omicron, flu, other respiratory viruses all hitting the hospitals at once,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.

Many respiratory illnesses were avoided during the first four pandemic surges, but a lack of safety measures in schools and other places could again push Idaho’s hospitals to the brink of crisis standards of care.

“I hope to God that doesn’t happen again,” Dr. Nemerson said. “But I’m afraid it may this time. Our resources are more constrained, our flexibility is less.”

Those resources are limited in part because of the increased transmissibility of the omicron variant.

U.S. data about the omicron variant is sparse, as the country has only had a short time to study it.

But countries that were first to discover the variant have reported troubling data.

“Data from the United Kingdom and South Africa have suggested that the average infected person will now make two to four other people sick,” Dr. Hahn said. “That could mean that every few days your cases are doubling.”

While much of the U.S. is seeing surges larger than Idaho, health experts warn not to lower your guard.

“Historically, Idaho has been between two and five weeks behind the country,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, St. Luke’s Children’s System Medical Director. “So I expect that this will happen soon.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.