Advertisement

Health expert sounds the alarm on omicron

Case counts and hospitalizations are on the rise in Idaho
Idaho health professionals came together Tuesday with an update, painting a grim picture on the...
An Idaho healthcare expert is sounding the alarm on the omicron variant(Submitted)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho health officials are ringing the omicron alarm, saying the new variant is proving to be far more contagious than variants of the past.

“This is very much like the beginning of the pandemic again,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer of Saint Alphonsus. “This time it’s going to flatten us, and we need to be prepared for that.”

The omicron variant is beginning to fuel what health experts are calling the ‘fifth surge’ in Idaho.

Added to the surge in cases is a combination of illnesses experts have long feared could be on the horizon.

“We’re really concerned about omicron, flu, other respiratory viruses all hitting the hospitals at once,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.

Many respiratory illnesses were avoided during the first four pandemic surges, but a lack of safety measures in schools and other places could again push Idaho’s hospitals to the brink of crisis standards of care.

“I hope to God that doesn’t happen again,” Dr. Nemerson said. “But I’m afraid it may this time. Our resources are more constrained, our flexibility is less.”

Those resources are limited in part because of the increased transmissibility of the omicron variant.

U.S. data about the omicron variant is sparse, as the country has only had a short time to study it.

But countries that were first to discover the variant have reported troubling data.

“Data from the United Kingdom and South Africa have suggested that the average infected person will now make two to four other people sick,” Dr. Hahn said. “That could mean that every few days your cases are doubling.”

While much of the U.S. is seeing surges larger than Idaho, health experts warn not to lower your guard.

“Historically, Idaho has been between two and five weeks behind the country,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, St. Luke’s Children’s System Medical Director. “So I expect that this will happen soon.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
Since Christmas day, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to over 220 slide...
Slide-offs, car abandonments, abound in Southern Idaho amid snowstorm

Latest News

Snowmobiles continue to be in high demand, but short supply
Snowmobiles are in high demand, but supply isn’t catching up
The 2022 tax season brings with it some changes
New tax season brings changes
Two juveniles were hospitalized after a rollover in Blaine County (Unsplash)
Rollover crash in Blaine County highlights snow driving safety concerns
(Source: KMVT)
Little meets with some lawmakers to discuss upcoming legislative session