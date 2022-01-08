Local basketball roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a recap of Friday’s high school basketball action, with scores provided by area coaches.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wendell 46, Buhl 44

Lighthouse 68, Hansen 53

Raft River 70, Glenns Ferry 44

Oakley 61, Shoshone 33

Dietrich 54, Richfield 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Twin Falls 68, Minico 51: Chowder Bailey paced the Bruins with 13 points, while Addi Nielsen added 13 points and eight rebounds. For the Spartans, CJ Latta posted 23 points.

Burley 77, Wood River 16: Amari Whiting led the Bobcats with a game-high 41 points, while Sydney Searle added 8.

Valley 40, Glenns Ferry 38: Justyce Schilz led the Vikings with a game-high 18 points. Meanwhile, Jasmine Arevalo tallied 14 in the loss.

Butte County 60, Murtaugh 42: For the Pirates, Kiya McAffee led the team with a game-high 18 points, Syvannah Bird added 14 and Anna Knight produced 11. For Murtaugh, Addie Stoker had 15 points, while Adyson Stanger added 10 in the loss.

Richfield 47, Dietrich 43: Kasey Hendren led Richfield with 15. For the Blue Devils, Abby Hendricks posted 22 points and Hailey Astle followed with 10.

Q1: Dietrich 7 Richfield 2 | Q2: Dietrich 11 Richfield 18 | Q3: Dietrich 11 Richfield 14 | Q4: Dietrich 14 Richfield 13

