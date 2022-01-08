Advertisement

Marsh Valley, South Fremont in front of competition at Buhl Invitational

Senior Skeet Newton is looking to win the Buhl Invitational for Twin Falls High School.
Senior Skeet Newton is looking to win the Buhl Invitational for Twin Falls High School.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:56 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most well-attended wrestling tournaments in south central Idaho is celebrating its 48th year, the Buhl Invitational.

Thankfully, the severe weather hit us early in the week, so this event could go a full two days and attract athletes from hundreds of miles away. 30 teams sent anywhere from two up to 13 wrestlers.

As of Friday night, Marsh Valley and South Fremont lead the team standings with 101 points. Snake River is in third at 83.5.

The stars of the Magic Valley went to work.

Derek Matthews, undefeated so far, pinned Kaleb Homan of Buhl in less than a minute in the 182 weight class. The Declo senior is a three-time state champion and a Northern Colorado commit. You can catch Matthews take on Shawn Lortie of Spring Creek in Saturday’s semi-final.

For Twin Falls’ Skeet Newton, he’s in the semi-final after pinning Robbie Staffen of Valley in 38 seconds. The senior will next face Orrin Miller of North Fremont.

Wrestling gets underway at 9 a.m.

For other action, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
Since Christmas day, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to over 220 slide...
Slide-offs, car abandonments, abound in Southern Idaho amid snowstorm

Latest News

Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
Blaine County School District enforcing new Covid-19 protocols for fans
The refs talk things over during a timeout at CSI.
College of Southern Idaho basketball teams rout Community Christian
CSI wins fifth straight