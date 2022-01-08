Marsh Valley, South Fremont in front of competition at Buhl Invitational

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most well-attended wrestling tournaments in south central Idaho is celebrating its 48th year, the Buhl Invitational.

Thankfully, the severe weather hit us early in the week, so this event could go a full two days and attract athletes from hundreds of miles away. 30 teams sent anywhere from two up to 13 wrestlers.

As of Friday night, Marsh Valley and South Fremont lead the team standings with 101 points. Snake River is in third at 83.5.

The stars of the Magic Valley went to work.

Derek Matthews, undefeated so far, pinned Kaleb Homan of Buhl in less than a minute in the 182 weight class. The Declo senior is a three-time state champion and a Northern Colorado commit. You can catch Matthews take on Shawn Lortie of Spring Creek in Saturday’s semi-final.

For Twin Falls’ Skeet Newton, he’s in the semi-final after pinning Robbie Staffen of Valley in 38 seconds. The senior will next face Orrin Miller of North Fremont.

Wrestling gets underway at 9 a.m.

For other action, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.