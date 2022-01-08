Advertisement

New tax season brings changes

Knowing how much a filer received from the child tax credit and stimulus checks is vital for the 2022 season
The 2022 tax season brings with it some changes
The 2022 tax season brings with it some changes
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2022 tax season is just weeks away, and with modified tax credits, pandemic stimulus checks, and more, there are many changes for filers to be wary of.

Putting you first, KMVT spoke with a tax professional to find out what are the main changes to be aware of.

Sonya Parry says she fields many questions about the child tax credit, which worked as an advance of the annual tax credit, so it will be deducted from your typical credit.

She warns that knowing how much a filer received from the child tax credit and stimulus checks is vital for the 2022 season.

“They can go to irs.gov, they can sign up for an id.me account, it’s fairly simple,” said Parry. “You can get a list of what you got there, but it’s really important when you file your tax returns that you have those two amounts correct.”

Also new this year, if a filer has earned over $600 through mobile transaction apps like Venmo or Cashapp, that now needs to be reported to avoid a possible penalty.

