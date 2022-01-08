Advertisement

Recent snowfall gives much-needed boost to Idaho snowpack

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s no secret the snow and rain, while inconvenient, is good news for Idaho. The precipitation is providing a much-needed boost to the snowpack.

According to the Idaho National Resources Conservation Service, the snowpack around most of Idaho is above average for this time of year. The Wood River Basin is seeing nearly 150% of its average snowpack.

Corey Loveland, a hydrologist with the NRCS, says this precipitation is helping the Wood River Basin’s recovery from lower totals in previous years. Despite the optimism, there is still plenty of winter to go.

Spring weather will also play a role in how full reservoirs get.

“The ideal situation for a melt-out in the spring is just a gradual warm-up when you slowly get the warmer temperatures throughout the day,” said Loveland.

Loveland adds slow warm-ups help water reach reservoirs. If temperatures warm up too fast, moisture tends to get lost into the ground.

