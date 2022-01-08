Advertisement

Rollover crash in Blaine County highlights snow driving safety concerns

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the lack of snow may be making driving conditions better over the last 24 hours, it is still important to drive as safely as possible.

Two juveniles were transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Valley for non-life-threatening injuries after their truck rolled over on State Highway 75 near Picabo Desert Road in Blaine county Thursday, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said the driver ran into ice patches and lost control of the vehicle after being sprayed with snow from a plow. The snow was carried by the wind.

Whether or not the driver could have done anything better in the situation, when we spoke to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week they reiterated how things happen fast.

“It only takes a slight dip in the steering wheel, a moment of inattention, to go off the roadway and either find yourself way off to the side of the road or involved in a significant crash,” said Sergeant Ken Mencl, with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Mencl reminds drivers it is always important to know the capabilities of their vehicle.

