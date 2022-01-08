Snowmobiles are in high demand, but supply isn’t catching up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pomerelle Ski Resort and Magic Mountain are now open again after dealing with some of the effects of the recent weather. As the snow blankets the countryside , people want to do more outdoors than just hit the slopes.

Adventure Motorsports in Twin Falls says all kinds of winter gear is flying off the shelves. Snowmobile demand is very high, but supply is very low.

After requesting 27 snowmobiles for this year, the machines aren’t scheduled to be there until April. The store does have add-ons and accessories for the snow machines. Other items people are buying include avalanche gear.

“If you’re going to play in the back-country, especially now with all the snow that we have, the avalanche danger is high,” said Adventure Motorsports sales manager Kent Gillett. “Really, it’s the only way to protect your investment, protect your life, is to wear that gear.”

Officials recommend items like a beacon or a transceiver, a shovel, an avalanche backpack, and more when out enjoying the Idaho outdoors.

