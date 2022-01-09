Buhl Invitational wraps up; prep sports roundup

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 48th annual Buhl Invitational wrestling tournament finished up on Saturday.

South Fremont topped the team competition with 223 points.

Individual winners included Twin Falls’ Skeet Newton, Derek Matthews and Wallace Durfee of Declo, Wendell’s Teagan Cabrera, and Kimberly’s Ethan Coy.

Girls basketball

Murtaugh 49, Liberty Charter 37

Adyson Stanger had 15 points in the win for the Red Devils.

Rimrock 44, Castleford 29

Boys basketball

Liberty Charter, 51, Murtaugh 32

