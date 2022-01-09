Advertisement

Challenged Athletes Foundation hosts all-inclusive nordic ski race

CAF
CAF
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ski season is in full swing and this morning, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) of Idaho held a first-of-its-kind event in Ketchum to get more people involved in the sport.

It was race day for the CAF’s Junior Ski Clinic today at the Lake Creek Nordic Ski course and hundreds of athletes, coaches and family members arrived at the track to cheer on their racers.

There were seated and standing skiers competing in races of different classes and lengths, but the main takeaway of the day really began at the finish line.

The real purpose of the day was to give opportunities to athletes who can be overlooked and share in those life lessons sports can provide.

“I think it means whatever challenge comes ahead of you,” said racer Janie Richardson, “just take it and try your best to overcome it.”

Efforts by programs like the CAF have inspired the athletes... and some are taking the initiative to bring change.

KMVT spoke with Maria Velat, who came from Michigan for the race and is hoping to see events like these back home.

“In Michigan, there are no adaptive athletes in high school sports, and they don’t count towards points,” said Velat. “So I have a petition online for that and I’ve submitted a proposal to Michigan.”

For more information about the CAF and Maria’s petition, visit their websites.

