CSI men’s basketball pulls away from Southern Nevada in second half

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a loss at the College Southern Nevada (CSN) in December, the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) men’s basketball team had a better showing against the Coyotes Saturday at home.

#13 CSI 96, CSN 79

After taking just a two-point lead into the half, the Golden Eagles (16-3) put on an offensive showcase in the second half, scoring 57 points to pull away from CSN.

Taelon Martin led the way for CSI with a near triple-double performance. He had 27 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

Head Coach Jeff Reinert enjoyed how Martin attacked the rim all game.

“I think the most important thing is we got out on the break and we really ran hard, Taelon Martin was a beneficiary of that,” Reinert said.

“Just keep going downhill until they stop me, feel like I wasn’t stopped all game so that was helping me a lot,” Martin said. “I unusually shoot more than I drive, so now I just feel I unlocked a new part of my game.”

Marcellious Lockett hit four second half 3-pointers.

CSI will host the No.1 team in the country Wednesday, Salt Lake Community College.

