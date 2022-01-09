CSI women dominate Southern Nevada for 15th win in row

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 8th-ranked College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team picked up their third conference win of the week Saturday over the College of Southern Nevada, extending their win streak to 15 games.

#8 CSI 82, CSN 43

Emilia “Jojo” Nworie had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (18-1) in the win.

Alyssa Christensen added 14 points, and Gracie Kolka had 12.

On 34 made field goals, CSI had 28 assists.

“We had 32 assists in our last game and 28 tonight, just shows me these kids are really sharing the basketball, and don’t really care who scores, willing to make that one more pass,” said Head Coach Randy Rogers.

“I like when the team just likes to have fun and just even though we had some open shots, others passed up to make greater shots,” said sophomore guard Gracie Kolka.

CSI hosts Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday.

