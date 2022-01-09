Advertisement

CSI women dominate Southern Nevada for 15th win in row

“We had 32 assists in our last game and 28 tonight, just shows me these kids are really sharing the basketball and don’t really care who scores, willing to make that one more pass”
“We had 32 assists in our last game and 28 tonight, just shows me these kids are really sharing...
“We had 32 assists in our last game and 28 tonight, just shows me these kids are really sharing the basketball and don’t really care who scores, willing to make that one more pass”(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 8th-ranked College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team picked up their third conference win of the week Saturday over the College of Southern Nevada, extending their win streak to 15 games.

#8 CSI 82, CSN 43

Emilia “Jojo” Nworie had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (18-1) in the win.

Alyssa Christensen added 14 points, and Gracie Kolka had 12.

On 34 made field goals, CSI had 28 assists.

“We had 32 assists in our last game and 28 tonight, just shows me these kids are really sharing the basketball, and don’t really care who scores, willing to make that one more pass,” said Head Coach Randy Rogers.

“I like when the team just likes to have fun and just even though we had some open shots, others passed up to make greater shots,” said sophomore guard Gracie Kolka.

CSI hosts Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
Since Christmas day, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to over 220 slide...
Slide-offs, car abandonments, abound in Southern Idaho amid snowstorm

Latest News

Buhl Invitational wraps up; prep sports roundup
Buhl Invitational wraps up; prep sports roundup
CAF
Challenged Athletes Foundation hosts all-inclusive nordic ski race
Basketball
Local basketball roundup
Buhl Invitational underway