Looking into why the cost of meat has risen so much over the past year

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The price of beef and veal increased 20.1% between October 2020 and October 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But for Don Scarrow and his business Scarrow Meats, he hasn’t seen that price increase.

“I haven’t seen it huge, except for like prime rib at Christmas goes ridiculous high,” said Scarrow.

Scarrow says the backbone of his operation is custom meat processing, and also says people travel from all over the state and even surrounding states to his business to have their meat processed. He also has a small retail store in Jerome.

“On the overall scheme of things, it hasn’t been horrible, I mean it has gone up some, but on the packer side of it they can’t run at full capacity, because they have to space the employees out from each other, and they are running on limited staffing because they can’t get to work because they have had COVID and they are sick,” said Scarrow.

This past Monday, president Biden met virtually with ranchers, farmers and independent processors from around the country.

The President plans to distribute one billion dollars of American Rescue Plan funding to help small farmers by increasing competition.

“We’re gonna ensure that you have the tools you need on the level playing you deserve and we’re gonna fight for fair prices for American farmers, ranchers, and families, all three,” said Biden.

Scarrow says although he hasn’t seen too much of a price increase yet, he expects it to come soon.

“There are big investigations going on saying the packers are gouging the farmers and everything, which I would think that they are, I mean they are making quite a bit of money per head, where as the farmers making pennies per head, but when you make them raise the prices for what they are going to pay for their product, I think they are going in turn raise the prices for what they are going to charge us retailers, to distribute it for them,” said Scarrow.

The White House is also pushing congress to pass bipartisan legislation to make cattle markets more transparent, hoping to again balance the profits between retailers, packers and producers.

