Auction brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars for Idaho schools

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An auction last week on two sand and gravel leases raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for public schools across Idaho.

An auction held by the Idaho Department of Lands on Thursday resulted in $835,000 in premium bids on mineral leases on public school endowment land. ASG Resources walked away the winners with a bid of $500,000.

Central Paving Co. Inc. won a parcel of approximately 62 acres with a high bid of $335,000. “Resources from Idaho’s Endowment Lands are in high demand across every corner of the state,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller. “Bidding like we saw today is a win for our public schools, Idaho’s taxpayers and our economy”.

Rent money, as well as the money from the bids, go into the Earning Reserve Funds. Royalties generated go into the Permanent Fund that will be invested on behalf of the public school endowment.

$1.8 million was generated for the Public School permanent fund in the fiscal year 2021.

