Collins, Bruce Alexander

January 3, 2022, age 58
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS—Bruce Alexander Collins, 58, of Twin Falls, passed away, Monday, January 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls.

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

