Construction nearly complete at new Valley House shelter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction is almost complete at the Valley House’s newest shelter, which will be able to house 60 additional people.

You may remember when they broke ground on their new Beyond Shelter in Sept. of 2019. At that time, they were struggling to give everyone a place in their program, but the homeless population has only increased since then, making this even more important.

John Spiers, the Executive Director for the Valley House, says when the new building is able to welcome people in March, he expects it to fill up quickly.

“There are 10 shelter units up top, so that is 10 more families that can move in, and then there are five transitional rooms in the bottom, so that’s 60 more people that we can help,” said Spiers.

“So on average we have about 120 to 160 people, so that’s about 140 people we are helping every day. So adding 60 more, that puts us over 200 people we are helping on a regular basis that are in our program.”

He says they wouldn’t be able to do any of this without the support and donations from the community such as food, clothes, and their time.

