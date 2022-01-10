CSI cheer team headed to ESPN national championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday, the CSI cheer team is headed to Orlando, Florida to compete in the 2022 Universal Cheerleading Association National Championship.

For the team, the accomplishment means a lot.

“I think the recognition of just being able to go to nationals is really big for my team,” said CSI cheer head coach Reylene Abbott. “We practice every single morning at 6:00 a.m. We work really hard. By definition, this team is a bunch of athletes. So, being able to go to nationals and represent our college and our community is just so amazing. We’re all just really excited.”

Team captain Whitney Blakely says the team’s first-ever appearance at nationals can be motivation for future teams and the community.

“Kind of sends a message of hope that no matter where you are, what you’re doing, if you set a goal and you set your mind to it and you work hard, you can accomplish it,” said Blakely.

Coach Abbott says the accomplishment is something the team has worked hard for, but the work is not done yet. “Obviously we’re really hoping that, for the first time ever, CSI gets a finals appearance,” said Abbott.

Abbott says the team has an increased focus since receiving their invitation, with two-a-day practices, including every day at 6:00 a.m. Blakely says that hard work may just pay off.

