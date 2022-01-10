CSI’s depth shines through during 15-game win streak

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team is playing some great basketball right now.

The team has won 15 games in a row, with multiple top-25 wins. Also, every night it seems someone else comes up clutch.

Only one player is averaging over 10 points a game, and 10 different players have found themselves in the starting lineup this season.

“We have so much depth, and with that depth, I think that becomes competitive in practice and competitive for those kids to try to get on the floor so nobody can just say, ‘hey, I got my spot,’” Head Coach Randy Rogers said.

Eight athletes have led the team in scoring in a game. In Saturday’s win, Graci Kolka, who averaged just over three points a game and just over ten minutes of playing time, had 12 points with 20 minutes on the floor. She knows how important it is to be ready.

“It’s frustrating at times, but we have a lot of talent on this team and a lot of skill, and I really like that,” said Kolka, a sophomore guard.

The one player averaging over 10 points a game is Emilia “Jojo” Nworie. The 6′5″ freshman from Lagos, Nigeria, is averaging a double-double with 15 points, and 12 rebounds in her last five games.

“She really wasn’t playing a lot of minutes early, around 12 minutes a game, (we’re) trying to get her to 20-plus minutes and when she does that, she’s a double-double machine,” Rogers said.

“From the start of the season, just even at preseason games, she wasn’t having a lot of confidence, but that definitely has grown,” Kolka said.

No. 17 Salt Lake Community College will come to town Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.