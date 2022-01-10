Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another structure fire breaks out at a local Twin Falls business last Sunday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday night the Twin Falls Fire Department received a call about smoke spewing from the roof of Putters Mini-Golf in twin falls. Three engines were sent to the scene. Upon arrival, a portion of the roof was engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire in minutes.

Fire chief Les Kenworthy says they were no injuries and the fire most likely started in the attic of the building but that can’t be confirmed at this time. The fire is currently under investigation.

KMVT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.