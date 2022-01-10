Governor Little addresses education in state of the state address

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a challenging 2021, Idaho Governor Brad Little is beginning this year with positivity and hope, as well as plans for the future.

He started with the economy. Little wants to continue Idaho’s fiscal discipline and economic standing by choosing to live within our means, saving for hard times, cutting waste, and stretching our dollars further.

“While DC is digging the country into a $29 trillion hole, Idaho has a record surplus of $1.9 billion and counting,” said Little. He also set his sights on tax cuts. Little plans to continue cutting taxes for the citizens and putting more money back into people’s pockets.

“Last year together we cut income taxes and put $450 million to all Idaho citizens and businesses. It was called the biggest tax cut in state history, but I call it a good start,” said Little.

Education was an issue Little also outlined. Little said Idaho’s future starts with children. With that in mind, he wants to improve literacy, teacher pay, and benefits as well as welcoming a new grant to keep families involved in their child’s education.

To do that, Little plans to invest more than $1.1 billion over the next five years. “I’m proposing $50 million for the new Empowering Parents Grants. The grants will cover such things as computers and internet connectivity among other needs so students have the best chance of success. The Empowering Parents Grants puts parents in control of their child’s education.”

And within the next few weeks, Little will introduce a new task force called Operation Esto Perpetua, aiming to address the illegal drug situation in Idaho. “I’ll have more to share in the coming weeks, but Operation Esto Perpetua will bring together families and law enforcement in new ways. We will continue to fight the consequences of our loose border and curb the smuggling of killer drugs such as fentanyl into our state from Mexico.”

He ended his speech thanking the citizens of the gem state for allowing him to lead them. “You have proven you will always stand up for the strength and prosperity of our great state, thank you and god bless.”

You can watch the full address here:

