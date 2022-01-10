Advertisement

Idaho gas prices drop two cents, but US average is on the rise

Crude oil closing in on $80 per barrel, keeping pressure high on pump prices
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The high price of crude oil continues to make filling up your gas tank an expensive proposition, despite rising gasoline supplies and falling demand.

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular fuel is $3.55 per gallon, which is two cents less than a week ago and nine cents cheaper than a month ago.  Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.30 per gallon, which is a penny more than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago.

“Crude oil supplies are still very tight.  So, when recent civil unrest in Kazakhstan took much of that country’s production offline, there were immediate ripple effects, and prices moved closer to $80 per barrel,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.  “As long as the market remains skittish, we will see fluctuations in the cost of crude and shaky gas prices, too.”

