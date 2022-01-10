Advertisement

KMVT sits down with Ketchum’s Mayor to discuss 2022 plans

The top item on Bradshaw’s to-do list for the upcoming year is housing
The mayor of Ketchum is looking for the public's opinions and comments on the transportation...
KMVT sat down with Mayor Neil Bradshaw to discuss priorities in the coming year(KMVT/KSVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2021 was a year of ups and downs for Ketchum, Idaho. With the highs of the tourism industry booming, and the lows of an affordable housing crisis that made national headlines.

KMVT met with the Mayor of the mountain town, Neil Bradshaw, to discuss his list of goals for 2022 as well as his past year. Bradshaw tells KMVT he is proud of his team and the residents of Ketchum for all they accomplished during 2021, highlighting the progress made on Bluebird affordable housing and the Warm Springs preserve.

Bradshaw says getting that progress made is vital for balancing Ketchum’s growth and small-town identity.

“Town planning is about density and it’s about open space,” Bradshaw said. “We had this incredible opportunity that was presented to us by the developer of the land. We’ve seized it and the community has seized it. By providing that open space for the community, we can also provide density in the core that, again, is a balancing act.”

The top item on Bradshaw’s to-do list for the upcoming year is housing. He tells KMVT the city is better prepared than ever before to make real strides to overcome their housing challenge.

“We have set up a task force, we have a department that is dedicated to housing. We have a number of different initiatives and we’re hoping, if things move smoothly, to have a ballot initiative in May.”

Bradshaw says he is confident the initiative, if on the ballot, would pass and says when he talks with residents he feels overwhelming support for affordable housing.

