Looking at how local businesses fared during the holiday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Mall says the 2021 holiday shopping season went well. In fact, they say the year as a whole was fantastic.

Brent White with the Magic Valley Mall says malls tend to have sales rates tracking the inflation rate, normally about 2 to 3% every year. While inflation was up to nearly 7% in much of 2021.

Numbers are still substantial when in comparison to 2019. “Well in excess of 20% growth of sales. I don’t want to be complicated about it but sales are incredible,” It helps when places like the Kohls in the mall is one of the top-performing Kohl’s stores in the nation. “In some places, small communities are losing their shopping centers, but we live in a thriving community and the Magic Valley Mall is transitioning to a great future,”

As for why is this happening, White attributes the growth of the area as part of the impact. Fashion 15 in downtown is feeling similar effects. “We definitely increased with sales because we had customers that were new customers, but we have our faithful ones that have always been great support for us in the community,”

For Fashion 15, online traffic picked up. “We offer local pick up, and it was very convenient for them to pick up that way as well.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.