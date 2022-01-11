Advertisement

Airport records brings TSA challenges

Freidman Memorial Airport in Hailey has flight statistics that are soaring to new heights
Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) in Hailey
Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) in Hailey(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While some smaller airports have experienced a reduction in flights throughout the pandemic, Freidman Memorial Airport in Hailey has flight statistics that are soaring to new heights.

“This year, we’ll see the highest number of takeoffs and landings we’ve seen in about the past eight years,” said Friedman Memorial Airport Director Chris Pomeroy.

While roughly 80% of flights into Friedman Memorial Airport are private aircraft, the airport is serviced by three commercial airlines — Delta, United and Alaska Airlines — who travel to six nonstop destinations ranging as far as Chicago O’Hare.

Nonstop flights from Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN).
Nonstop flights from Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN).(KMVT/KSVT)

Due to the airport’s close proximity to ski resort towns Sun Valley and Ketchum, passenger flows historically were highest in the winter. In recent years, however, a summer travel surge has emerged, further bolstering passenger counts at the airport.

“We’re continuing to see an influx of visitors from bigger cities being if you will due to the pandemic,” Pomeroy said. “Being a resort community, a smaller community, folks are continuing to come and we’re excited about that.”

According to Pomeroy, the airport saw a record number of passengers in 2021. With an influx of passengers comes challenges, however, as more TSA officers are needed for screening passengers in security.

“In Sun Valley it’s always difficult I think due to the higher wages paid in perhaps the tourism industry here,” said Federal Security Director with TSA Idaho Andrew Coose. “We had a much easier time in places like Twin Falls or Boise in the past.”

Due to the ongoing housing crisis in the Wood River Valley, Coose said some officers have a long commute to the airport. TSA has also had to pivot during seasonal peaks.

“During ski season, we bring people in from outside of Idaho to augment our staff to make sure everything flows smoothly at Sun Valley Airport.”

Passengers can help speed up those security lines, however. Coose said statewide, there has been an increase in instances of one big airport security mistake he asks those traveling to avoid.

“We’ve had a number of guns show up at Boise and other Idaho airports,” Coose said. “We don’t want to see that, so I’m encouraging people to make sure they know what’s in their bag before they bring it to the airport.”

In order to help the staffing situation at the airport, TSA is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus and a 15% retention incentive.

Those interested can apply online at tsa.gov/TSO.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
Since Christmas day, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to over 220 slide...
Slide-offs, car abandonments, abound in Southern Idaho amid snowstorm

Latest News

Sales numbers for the Magic Valley Mall are substantial compared to 2019
Local businesses see spike in sales; attribute area growth
The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
ITD is seeking applicants for a hands-on construction training program
Idaho Department of Transportation to provide construction training this spring
The repairs were originally scheduled for last week, but were rescheduled to Jan. 11
Repairs to railways will impact Twin Falls, Jerome county traffic