Burley graduate commits to Idaho State after short stint at College of Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley High School graduate is pursuing his dreams of playing Division I football, after transferring from an NAIA program.

McCray Mort moved into Idaho State University over the weekend and joined the Bengal program as a preferred walk-on.

Mort signed with the College of Idaho in March 2021 and participated in fall camp, but he didn’t take any classes.

Instead, he enrolled at the College of Southern Idaho, all while emailing Division I coaches in the region; Boise State, ISU, Fresno State, OSU, Montana State, NAU and Weber State.

Pocatello gave him that opportunity with new head coach Charlie Ragle at the helm.

“I think it’s going to be good, a new change for ISU because they’re not winning a program,” Mort said. “Since this new coach came in, he seems like he knows what he is doing, he’s coached at top schools, Arizona State, a school in Cali, he’s bringing in some guys for offense and defense, should be a good year.”

Mort reached out to a number of schools, but he didn’t give up and he doesn’t want other aspiring athletes to do that as well.

“To the kids who think they can’t play football somewhere because they’re too small or the school is too small from high school. Just believe in yourself because you can accomplish anything you want.”

Mort was a three-sport athlete at Burley High School.

