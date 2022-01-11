Advertisement

City of Twin Falls warns of scams

The City of Twin Falls is warning of utility scams
The City of Twin Falls is warning of utility scams
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new scam is hitting Twin Falls, and the city wants you to be aware of it.

According to officials, scammers are calling residents to demand immediate payment under the penalty of having their utilities shut off. The city of Twin Falls only handles billing water, wastewater, garbage, and recycling.

Idaho Power provides electricity, and Intermountain Gas provides natural gas. The city will also never contact you on the day of the shutoff. Any resident with owed balances will receive a call and a warning letter several days before having their utilities shut off.

