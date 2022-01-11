Governor Little appoints makes new third district appointment

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday the appointing of Kiley Stuchlik to the third judicial district.

“Kylie Stuchlik has a strong history of service and dedication to the people and State of Idaho,” Governor Little said. “I have no doubt she will represent her local community and the Third District well in this appointment.”

Stuchlik currently practices law in Weiser and received her law degree from the University of Idaho.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to this position by Governor Little,” Stuchlik said. “I am excited to serve the people of Payette and Washington Counties and make a positive impact on my home community through judicial service.”

The third judicial district covers Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties. Stuchlik fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Susan Wiebe.

