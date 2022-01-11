Advertisement

Hailey extends mask mandate 30 days

One modification to the order the city is going to make is requiring businesses to have signage in their storefronts that the city has a mask mandate in place
The Hailey City Council has voted to keep its mask mandate
The Hailey City Council has voted to keep its mask mandate(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in Blaine County, the City of Hailey is going to keep its mask mandate in place.

On Monday, the Hailey City Council decided to extend the health order another 30 days. The order requires residents and visitors ages five and up to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

According to the South Central Public Health District, Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level is high and has the highest incident rate in the state. Blaine County has a 7-day rolling average of 244 cases per 100,000.

“I do believe, and I have read a lot of stuff and listened to a lot of stuff, this is a way less intense version of COVID than Delta,” said Hailey City Council member Kaz Thea. “I am grateful for that.”

One modification to the order the city is going to make is requiring businesses to have signage in their storefronts that the city has a mask mandate in place.

HEALTH ORDER
HEALTH ORDER(SK)
HEALTH ORDER
HEALTH ORDER(SK)
HEALTH ORDER
HEALTH ORDER(SK)

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
Pomerelle has had to close for three days due to the snow. But what kind of impact does that...
Days long closures due to snow affecting businesses

Latest News

The county's current incident rate is 245 cases per 100,000, the highest in the state
COVID-19 surges in Blaine County
Kathryn Goldman will be replacing Ned Burns and Bellevue's mayor
Bellevue elects new mayor
Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphreys at an event in Twin Falls.
Governor candidate Humphreys holds Magic Valley town hall
“Edutainer” looks to raise awareness about social media dangers
“Edutainer” looks to raise awareness about social media dangers
A Rupert company is gaining national recognition.
Local company getting national recognition