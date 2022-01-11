Hailey to keep its mask mandate

Advertisement

The Hailey City Council has voted to keep its mask mandate
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in Blaine County, the City of Hailey is going to keep its mask mandate in place.

On Monday, the Hailey City Council decided to extend the health order another 30 days. The order requires residents and visitors ages five and up to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

According to the South Central Public Health District, Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level is high and has the highest incident rate in the state. Blaine County has a 7-day rolling average of 244 cases per 100,000.

“I do believe, and I have read a lot of stuff and listened to a lot of stuff, this is a way less intense version of COVID than Delta,” Hailey City Council member Kaz Thea. “I am grateful for that.”

One modification to the order the city is going to make is requiring businesses to have signage in their storefronts that the city has a mask mandate in place.

