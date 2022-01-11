Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — US Congressman Mike Simpson is drawing criticism for how he ended a speech at the annual Idaho Governor’s Dinner Monday night. Simpson ended the speech by saying “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The slogan is used to criticize President Joe Biden. The term has become slang for a vulgar term towards Biden. Simpson and his team posted the video on his campaign Twitter account, but the video was removed at some point.

Simpson said in a follow-up tweet his staff did not delete the tweet and are making inquiries to determine what happened and reposted it Monday evening.

