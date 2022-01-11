Advertisement

Idaho Department of Transportation to provide construction training this spring

ITD is seeking applicants for a hands-on construction training program
ITD is seeking applicants for a hands-on construction training program(Max Cotton)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation will be offering a five-week program this spring for free hands-on construction training.

The training programs will take place in Idaho Falls, Boise, and Rathdrum. The dates are as follows:

  • Idaho Falls: March 21 to April 22
  • Boise: April 18 to May 20
  • Rathdrum: June 13 to July 15

Applicants who are selected will get hands-on training in heavy equipment operation, cement masonry, welding, and ironwork, among others. Applicants can also get a free Commercial Driver’s License.

ITD says 75% of the program’s graduates obtain employment in the industry. Applications will be accepted until every spot is filled. Any applicant must submit a resume and a letter of interest to onthejobIdaho@gmail.com or via mail to P.O. Box 7129, Boise, Idaho 83707.

Should you seek to apply, you must be 21, hold a valid driver’s license, be able to pass a drug screening, and pass a Department Of Transportation physical.

