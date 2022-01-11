Advertisement

Idaho man has charges changed to murder

The charge was upgraded Monday
The charge was upgraded Monday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho man first charged with assisting in a suicide has now seen his charges changed to murder.

Dakota Travis Honeycutt of Nampa was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting death in Star, Idaho on Christmas. He was first charged with assisting suicide and destruction of evidence.

The charge was upgraded Monday after more evidence was collected alleging the killing was planned, and with a gun that did not belong to Honeycutt. KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting Honeycutt told detectives his he watched his roommate complete the suicide, then leave him in a park without telling anyone what happened.

Honeycutt is due to make a court appearance on Jan. 31.

