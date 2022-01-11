Idaho Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in state’s legislative redistricting plan

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court announced Tuesday it will hear oral arguments in four consolidated cases challenging Idaho’s legislative redistricting plan.

The court will hear the arguments on Friday to the four lawsuits that have been filed. One person who filed the suit alleges the district map violates Idaho law because it splits six local voting precinct boundary lines in Ada County, according to the Associated Press.

You can stream the hearing online at Idaho in Session, and anyone attending in person is asked to observe COVID-19 precautions inside the building. Those attending must wear masks and practice social distancing.

